IIFA Rocks 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi And Brahmastra Win Big - Full List Of Winners

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly called the IIFA, took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night and films like Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 emerged as the biggest winners. Brahmastra led the pack by bagging most of the musical categories including Best Singer Male for Arijit Singh, Best Singer Female for Shreya Ghoshal and Best Music Director for Pritam. Hrithik Roshan won Best Actor award for his performance in Vikram Vedha while Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Actor R Madhavan took home the Best Director award for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect while veteran actor Kamal Haasan was awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 won the Best Film award.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Best Film: Drishyam 2

Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2

Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh

Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala

Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Music Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Editing: Drishyam 2

Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva

Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha

Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling