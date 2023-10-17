Just Neetu Kapoor And Son Ranbir Sharing An Adorable Moment

Neetu Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: NeetuKapoor)

Neetu Kapoor, who has actively been sharing pictures with her son and daughter on social media, shared a new picture with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram feed. In the picture, the mother-son duo can be seen posing for the camera. Neetu can be seen taking the selfie. Neetu wrote in the caption, "Back again with my favourite costar." Whether they are collaborating for an endorsement or a project, Neetu Kapoor didn't specify in the caption. However, the Internet showered their love on the picture. A comment read, "Mother-son bond is something special." Another comment read, "Love you ma'am ji God bless you and your family love you sirji." Take a look at the post here:

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were pictured together at Ganapati Visarjan. In the viral videos, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were seen smiling for the camera. Ranbir wore a red t-shirt for the occasion. Ditching the traditional wear, the Brahmastra actor was seen in casual wear. Neetu Kapoor wore a green salwar suit. They were seen performing Aarti in one of the viral videos. Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The first song from the film Hua Main created a stir on social media for Ranbir and Rashmika's sizzling on-screen chemistry. Hua Main has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Pritam. The song is composed by Jam8 and the lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Take a look at the video here:

Prior to the song release, the makers dropped the teaser of the film. Take a look:

Here's the first poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the film. Sharing the poster, T-Series captioned it, "He is elegant...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th. AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec. Take a look:

On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor accompanied Alia Bhatt at the 69th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi where she received her first National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.