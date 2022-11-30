Just Neena Gupta Dancing Her Heart Out. Watch

Neena Gupta in a still from the video. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a video, in which she can be seen doing a bachata routine. The 63-year-old actress simply captioned the post "Salsa" along with a dancing emoji. In the comments section, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented: "You are amazing Neena ji." Neena Gupta's Instafam also loved the video. A section of the Internet politely mentioned that the dance form is actually called bachata and that she did a good job nonetheless. "It's bachata.. How lovely though," commented a fan. "It's Bachata! So lovely seeing you dance," added another. "Woow .. awesome," read another comment. "Neena ji every day you keep on doing something more amazing and out of the box that inspires so many out there," added another fan.

See the post shared by Neena Gupta here:

On Tuesday, Neena Gupta shared a video from her workout session and she accompanied it with an adorably honest caption. "Just started but showing off," she captioned the post.

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba 2, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta starred in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna this year. She was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. She awaits the release of the film Vadh.