Neena Gupta 'Suffered, Endured And Also Enjoyed' Having Daughter Masaba Out Of Wedlock

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta, who had daughter Masaba Gupta from her relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, recently in an interview revealed that it was never her plan. Neena Gupta, who is busy promoting her film Uunchai, in an interview with Navbharat Times opened about her personal life and said, "I did not plan that I will fall in love with a person with whom I cannot live and have a child with him as well. I never planned that I should do something brave. I just faced the situations God gave me."

She added, "I never gave up, and stood by my decisions. I never took any financial or emotional help for it. I suffered, endured and also enjoyed all of that. What else could I do? I could either keep crying, or marry someone pleading 'I want a child'. I could have wasted my life crying. It wasn't my plan to show some act of bravery but I simply accepted and went ahead with whatever God gave me."

Neena, who was recently seen in Vivek Bahl's Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set for the release of Sooraj Barjatya's fim Uunchai. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Uunchai is all set to hit the theaters on November 11.

On the other hand, Neena's daughter Masaba Gupta is a celebrity fashion designer who runs her own brand House Of Masaba.

Neena and Masaba have also acted together in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is inspired by their life.

Currently, Neena Gupta is married to Vivek Mehra, who is a Chartered Accountant.