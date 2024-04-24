Just Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari And Seema Sajdeh Living Fabulous Lives In Sydney

Maheep Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy maheepkapoor)

Bollywood's fabulous quartet, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh are currently vacationing in Sydney. Maheep Kapoor recently offered a sneak peek into their travel escapades on her Instagram handle. Her post features a series of pictures and videos capturing their adventures. In the first picture, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh strike a pose on a staircase. The subsequent snapshots feature them in a more casual ensemble. In one of the photos, they can be seen posing against the iconic backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The rest of the pictures show candid moments of the group enjoying themselves at the bridge.

A video shared by Maheep gives a glimpse of their fun-filled moments, as they enjoy each other's company. Maheep Kapoor looked stunning in a sequinned pantsuit. She completed her look with high heels. Bhavana Pandey opted for a green pantsuit. While Seema Sajdeh sported a white top teamed with green sequinned pants, Neelam Kothari was dressed in a black satin blouse paired with a shimmery skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Maheep wrote, “Fabulous us take on Sydney, AU...and it was amazing!”

As soon as Maheep Kapoor dropped the post, fans and followers showered the quartet with love and admiration in the comments section. Theya also expressed their love for the group. One user wrote, “Oh my gosh! I love you ladies so much,” while another chimed in with, "Awesome click." While a comment read, "Can't wait to watch you guys again," another one commented, "Onscreen or offscreen, you guys are truly fabulous."

The hit Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives offers a glimpse into the personal and professional journeys of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh. Initially aired on November 27, 2020, the show returned for its second season on September 2, 2022. Now, the franchise is expanding with the introduction of its third installment titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. The upcoming season will feature Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.