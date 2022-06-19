Just Disha Patani Showing Off Her Perfect Curves In A White Sheer Dress

Disha Patani in a sheer dress. (courtesy: dishapatani)

New Delhi:Disha Patani is an avid social media user and keeps her Instagram family entertained by sharing stunning pictures and videos. On Sunday, the actress treated her followers to her gorgeous photos. In the image, Disha looks pretty in a white cut-out sheer bodycon dress, showing off her perfect curves. The actress, who is a fitness enthusiast, never shies away from showing off her toned figure. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Disha Patani, who is holidaying in an undisclosed location, shared several gorgeous mirror selfies on her Instagram handle. In the first image, the actress is looking beautiful in a black bra paired with red pants, while in another, she is seen in a red bikini. In the third post, she can be seen holding a pink rose. Check out the post below:

Earlier, she shared a "good hair day" picture on her Instagram handle, showing off her glowing skin. Check out the post below:

Apart from sharing her gorgeous pictures, Disha Patani also shares videos from her workout session, giving her Insta family major fitness goals. Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. She was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. Next, she has several films in her kitty - Dharma Productions' Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.