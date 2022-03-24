Just Disha Patani Casually Showing Off Her Toned Abs

Disha Patani's new photo (Courtesy: dishapatani)

Lack the motivation to hit the gym and get active and fit? Well, Disha Patani is here to help you out. The Radhe actress has shared a stunning mirror photo and it is all you need to hit the gym and get in shape. Disha Patani is seen showing off her toned abs and body in the photo and is dressed in black shorts and a matching crop top. She has shared the photo with sleeping emoji. The photo has more than five lakh likes and is going viral on the web. Fans have filled the comment section with lit and fire emojis. Sussanne Khan commented, "hottttie doll!" From calling Disha Patani "gorgeous" to "beautiful", fans are praising the actress.

Check out Disha Patani's latest photo:

Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen sharing her workout videos on social media. She sometimes trains with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna. Krishna has her own gym.

Once, Disha Patani had shared a video of her intense workout. In the video, she was seen doing rack pull with 80 kg. Sharing the video, Disha had written, "Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg." Krishna had commented, "You're fireee" and her mother Ayesha Shroff had called Disha "Beast!" Tiger Shroff had commented, "Wonder-woman."

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan. Disha will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The actress also has Yodha.