Disha Patani Aces 80 Kg Rack Pull. Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Leaves A Fiery Comment

Disha Patani's new workout video (Courtesy: dishapatani)

Highlights Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast

She recently shared a workout video

"Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg," wrote Disha

One actress who is always in the headlines for her fitness regime is Disha Patani. On Thursday, the Radhe actress shared a new workout video on Instagram and it has gone viral on the web. In the video, Disha is doing five sets of 80 kg rack pull exercise. She has captioned the video as "Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg" followed by a dog emoji. Apart from her acting prowess, Disha Patani is also known for her fit body. Disha has left everyone impressed with her video. Elli Avrram commented, "Damn D!!!!!" followed by clap and lit emojis. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, who is one of Disha Patani's best friends, commented, "You're fireee," followed by an array of lit emojis. Not just Krishna, her mother Ayesha Shroff also commented and called Disha "Beast!"

At present, Disha Patani's workout video has more than 19 lakh likes.

Check out Disha Patani's latest workout video:

From kickboxing to flying kicks, Disha Patani is often seen trying and acing different forms of workouts. She often leaves her 48.8 million Instagram followers impressed with her fitness. Disha Patani workouts at Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna's gym. Krishna, Disha, and Tiger Shroff are often seen working out together. Krishna is also a fitness enthusiast and she has taken her passion for fitness a level up and has co-founded MMA Matrix gyms.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan. The film was directed by Prabhudeva. Next, she will be seen in Ek Villain 2 alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham.