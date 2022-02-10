Summer Is Here For Disha Patani. See What She Posted

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy dishapatani)

Highlights Disha Patani posted a picture in beachwear

She will next be seen in Ek Villain

The actress was last seen in Radhe

Sumer is just around the corner and actor Disha Patani has already started gearing up for it. The actress, on Thursday, shared a picture of herself in beachwear. In the picture, Disha Patani can be seen dressed in a beige bikini as she poses for the camera. Disha didn't say when or where the picture was taken but she looks absolutely stunning. No caption needed. The actress' Instafam filled up her post with fire and heart emojis and it is easy to see why.

This is the picture that Disha Patani shared:

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. The duo have earlier co-starred in the 2019 film Bharat, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also starred Tiger's father Jackie Shroff and actor Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film released on Eid last year. She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

Disha Patani is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.