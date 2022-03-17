Can You Identify This Super Fit Star Busy In The Gym?

Disha Patani, making us all look bad (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Bollywood celebrities give us enough motivation to hit the gym. And, today, we are going to talk about Disha Patani. Yes, she has wowed us several times with her workout exercises. But her upload can give us a run for our money. She has dropped a stunning gym video. In a clip uploaded on Instagram, we see her dressed in a pair of yellow shorts and strappy backless fitness gear. And, oh boy. She is performing the exercise with so much ease. For the caption, Disha has just used a weightlifting emoji. Fans have flooded the social media upload with fire and red heart eye emojis. One of them even wrote, “Fittest actress in Bollywood for a reason”.

Disha Patani is very particular about her fitness routine. And, Her “triple kick” video is proof. Just look at her. Even Disha's "best friend" Tiger Shroff couldn't stop himself from dropping a comment under the photo. He wrote, “Clear af” along with a fire emoji.

Disha Patani's workout moments work as a boost of motivation. Once she shared a video in which she is performing a jaw-dropping rack pull session. “Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg,” she wrote. Tiger Shroff called her “wonder woman”. His sister Krishna Shroff wrote, “You are fire.”

Disha Patani will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. She also has Yodha in her kitty.