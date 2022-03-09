Just Deepika Padukone Praising Her 'Cheerleader' Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

It has been proven multiple times that Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone's biggest cheerleader. And recently, Deepika also agreed to it. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Deepika Padukone said, "Ranveer is definitely my cheerleader...but it's not just on social media, it's at home, too, like when I try my hand at gardening or cook a meal. Ranveer is a sensitive and emotional partner. Even when he meets my parents, he always tells them how proud he is of me. He pays attention to the little things, and that's what I appreciate about him the most. My family is not as forthright as Ranveer but they always admire how he is able to express his emotions so generously...that's just who he is."

After dating each other for more than six years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2019. They have been painting the town red on-screen and off-screen. Deepika and Ranveer have been praising each other and their social media PDAs have been unmissable. Ranveer often leaves mushy comments on Deepika's social media posts and they grab attention.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were last seen together in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The film was based on the life of Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, which was played by Ranveer, and Deepika Padukone played the role of his wife Romi Bhatia.

Next, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Deepika Padukone has Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham. Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas.