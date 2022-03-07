Ahead Of Pathaan Shoot, Deepika Padukone Shares Pics From Her 'Lazy Sunday' In Spain

Deepika Padukone (courtesy: deepikapadukone )

Highlights Deepika Padukone is in Spain

Deepika Padukone shared pics from Spain

Deepika Padukone is shooting for Pathaan in Spain

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is all set to start the shooting for her upcoming movie Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Ahead of her shoot, Deepika shared pics from her "Lazy Sunday" on her Instagram handle, wherein she can be seen sporting a no-make-look in a white outfit. Also, she treated her fans to some pictures, the first image was all about blue waters and a clear sky, and she captioned it as "Escape Time". Next, she shared a "City Lights" snap she took from her flight. She shared a picture from where she's currently staying and captioned it as "New Home".

Here have a look at the images:

Before leaving for Spain, Deepika was snapped wearing a red co-ord set, comprising a baggy cropped turtleneck shirt and red leather pants. She completed her look with a red cap, pink heels and carried a red and white striped designer backpack.

After Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham were also spotted at the airport, leaving for Spain. While SRK flew solo, John was accompanied by his wife, Priya Runchal.

Talking about the film, Pathaan, it is slated to release on January 25, 2023. It is one of the most awaited films as SRK will be seen after a gap of four years. Last, he was seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The teaser was lately unveiled by the makers, leaving the movie-buffs excited.