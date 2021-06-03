Just An Adorable Pic Of Aly Goni With His Niece. See What He Wrote

Aly Goni with his niece. (Image courtesy: @alygoni)

TV actor Aly Goni, who appeared in Bigg Boss 14 last year, frequently grabs headlines for PDA moments with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin on the Internet. His Instagram handle is proof. However, Aly Goni's latest post is not for Jasmin. He dedicated the post to his niece and it's so adorable, we say. In case you aren't following him on Instagram, Aly Goni shared a picture of himself and his niece on the platform. In the picture, the actor can be seen cuddling with the little munchkin. He is kissing his niece on the cheek.

In his caption, Aly Goni wrote, "Inse milo yeh hai humari sabse pyaari sabse choti daneen (Meet her...She is my most lovable and youngest princess)." The actor added hashtags such as #MamuKiJaan #alygoni in the post.

TV celebrity Roshmi Banik, who appeared in Bigg Boss 9, reacted to Aly Goni's post. Roshmi wrote, "Cutie" and added an awestruck emoji.

Take a look at Aly Goni's post here.

Earlier, Aly Goni stole the limelight when he posted a goofy clip with Jasmin Bhasin on his Instagram handle in May. In the clip, he can be seen cuddling with his girlfriend Jasmin on the bed. The couple opted for the 'Runaway Aurora' filter challenge. For the uninitiated, the challenge is among the popular trends on Instagram these days that gives a silhouette filter against the backdrop of a starry sky. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin added their charm in the clip and gave a twist to the challenge.

The actor also wrote a hilarious caption that read, "Bohot socha bahar jaake sab ki tarah pose maarenge with nice view but hum dono lazy hai toh yehi ho paaya humse dekhlo (We thought a lot about going out and posing together with a nice view like everyone, but we both are lazy. We were only able to do this)."

See his post here.

Aly Goni has been dating Jasmin Bhasin for quite some time now. He met her in 2018. Jasmin was Aly Goni's co-contestant in Bigg Boss 14. They also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Aly Goni has worked in TV shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Dhhai Kilo Prem.