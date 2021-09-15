Just A Video Of 'Unusually Excited' Katrina Kaif In A Supermarket

Katrina Kaif in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and went grocery shopping. The actress, who is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey with Salman Khan, shared a video on her Instagram profile on her Wednesday. In the video, the actress can be seen walking in a supermarket. She wrote: "Grocery Day" and added in her caption: "Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am." The video started trending big time and was curated by several fanpages dedicated to Katrina Kaif on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif, before checking into Turkey, was holidaying in Russia. She posted a picture from the park and wrote: "A day at the park." In a separate post , the actress wrote: "Out and about in the world."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She has worked with Farhan Akhtar in the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which was also helmed by Zoya Akhtar.