Viral: Salman Khan Dancing To Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din In Turkey

Salman Khan in a still from the viral clip. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan.offcl)

Highlights The viral video features Salman Khan dancing at a party

He can be seen doing the hook step of Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din

The video is trending on social media

Salman Khan and his epic dance moves have taken the Internet by storm. The actor, who was filming Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in Turkey's Cappadocia for quite some time, wrapped the shooting schedule of his film in the city with a party, a video of which has now gone viral on social media. Wondering why? Because it features Salman Khan dancing to the peppy beats of his song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from his film 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. He can be seen doing the hook step of the song in the viral clip. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, directed by David Dhawan, also featured Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar.

See the viral video of Salman Khan's dance in Turkey here:

Salman Khan, on Monday, even posted a picture of himself from Cappadocia. "Sunrise...#Cappadocia #Turkey," he captioned the photo.

And here's what Katrina Kaif posted after completing the shooting schedule of Tiger 3 in Cappadocia:

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi. He reportedly plays a Pakistani ISI spy in the movie. The first part - Ek Tha Tiger - released in 2012 while Tiger Zinda Hai opened in theatres in 2017. Salman Khan reprises his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore in the third part while Katrina Kaif again plays Zoya Humaini.

Other than Tiger 3, Salman Khan also has Kick 2, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, and Antim: The Final Truth lined up. He co-stars with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim. The theme of Antim is good vs evil - Salman Khan represents the former while Aayush Sharma is the menacing antagonist.