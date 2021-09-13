Tiger 3: Salman Khan Woke Up To This Gorgeous Sunrise In Turkey's Cappadocia

Salman Khan shared this photo (courtesy salmanuniv)

Salman Khan is going places (literally), courtesy the shooting schedule of the much talked about Tiger 3 - the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. Currently, the 55-year-old superstar is in Turkey, from where he checked into Instagram for a quick update. On Monday, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the gorgeous view he woke up to in Turkey's Cappadocia. "Sunrise," he simply captioned the photo, which features the actor against a gorgeous view of the sky painted in dawn colours. A hooded Salman Khan can be seen enjoying the stunning view of the Turkish cityscape in the photo. Here's the postcard Salman Khan sent from Turkey:

Meanwhile in Cappadocia, Salman Khan was spotted dancing to Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din at what appears to be a party with his Tiger 3 crew - he can be seen doing the hook step of the song, which originally featured him.

Earlier, Salman Khan and his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif were hosted by Turkish businessman-politician Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who is the Minister of Culture and Tourism. Photos from their meeting, shared by the Turkish minister, went crazy viral:

Last month, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were filming Tiger 3 in Russia. As the name suggests, Tiger 3 will be the third instalment in Kabir Khan's series of Tiger films, which started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. Salman Khan will reprise his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina Kaif will be seen again as Zoya Humaini - the film also stars Emraan Hashmi. Tentatively titled Tiger 3, the film is expected to release sometime next year.