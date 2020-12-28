Just A Pic Of Newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor, Twinning In Blue, From Bhutan

Shaheer Sheikh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shaheernsheikh )

Newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor occupied a spot on the trends' list on Monday, courtesy their new picture from Bhutan. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, on Sunday afternoon, posted a picture of himself and his wife from Paro Taktsang monastery in Bhutan. The photo is trending for a couple of reasons - first, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor can be seen twinning in blue outfits in the photo and second, the picturesque location where the couple can be seen posing. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote: "On top of the world." Reacting to the post, Ruchikaa dropped a hear face emoji in the comments section.

A few weeks after making their relationship Instagram official on Instagram, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor had a court marriage in November. It has been reported that the couple will have a traditional wedding ceremony in June next year. Announcing their wedding in an Instagram post, Ruchikaa Kapoor wrote: "Off on an adventure called forever."

Earlier in November, Shaheer Sheikh made it Instagram official by sharing an adorable picture of himself and Ruchikaa with this caption: "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time."

Shaheer Sheikh is best known for playing the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. He has also worked in television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. He recently played the role of Abir Rajvansh in TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Ruchikaa Kapoor, who is an actress, is also the creative producer and executive vice president at Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd.