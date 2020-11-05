Actor Shaheer Sheikh Just Made It Instagram Official With Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shaheernsheikh)

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh made it Instagram official with actress Ruchikaa Kapoor on Thursday. The actor sent the Internet into a meltdown by posting his first picture with the actress. "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time," he hilariously wrote in the caption, referring to all the photoshopped pictures of himself and his girlfriend shared by fan clubs on social media. In the trending picture, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor can be seen making goofy faces while posing for the camera. Reacting to his post, Ruchikaa commented: "Best" with a heart icon. Aren't they adorable?

Shaheer Sheikh's post also received a whole lot of love from his television industry friends such as actors Kushal Tandon, Arjit Taneja, Sana Amin Sheikh and Gautam Rode.

Check out the actor's picture with Ruchikaa Kapoor here:

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now. Earlier, Shaheer Sheikh teased his fans about his rumoured relationship by sharing two pictures of Ruchikaa Kapoor from an outdoor location and calling her "his girl" in the caption. Here's the post we are talking about:

Shaheer Sheikh is best known for playing the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. He has also worked in television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. He recently played the role of Abir Rajvansh in TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Ruchikaa Kapoor, who is an actress, is a part of Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. She is also a good friend of the producer.