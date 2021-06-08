Just A Glimpse Of Esha Gupta's Underwater Adventures. See Pic

Esha Gupta shared this photo (courtesy egupta)

Highlights Esha Gupta dedicated an Instagram post to World Ocean Day

She shared an underwater photo on Instagram

"The ocean," she captioned her photo

Actress Esha Gupta, who made memories of a lifetime during her trip to the Maldives earlier this year, shared a few on Instagram recently. The 25-year-old actress marked World Ocean Day with her new post, which comprises a video and a photo from when she went scuba diving in Maldives. While the video is one of the clear blue waters of the Maldives, the photo is a glimpse of Esha Gupta's underwater adventures. Sporting a swimsuit and some diving gear, Esha can be seen exploring life under the ocean in the photo. "The Ocean: Life and livelihoods," she captioned her photo.

Take a look at Esha Gupta's underwater adventures here:

During her Maldives vacation earlier this year, Esha Gupta filled up her Instagram with postcard like memories. Here's when she went scuba diving and felt like the Dory - the Blue tang from Disney's Finding Nemo films. "Being Dory," she captioned her photos.

On International Biodiversity Day last month, here's how Esha Gupta paid tribute to nature: "We are part of the solution," she wrote.

When in Maldives, Esha Gupta checked off a few adventure sports from her bucket list, including surfing and balancing on a water jet pack. She described her mood with a quote attributed to Oprah Winfrey: "The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams."

In terms of work, Esha Gupta is best known for starring in films such as Rustom, Jannat 2, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal and Humshakals among others. Last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered, Esha Gupta's upcoming project includes Hera Pheri 3.