Judi Dench's LOL Revelation - Her Parrot Calls Her By Explicit Names

English actress Judi Dench has shared a funny anecdote with regards to her parrot. The actress revealed that her parrot calls her explicit names, and the actress is cool with it.

The actress, who will turn 90 on December 9, recently sat down with U.K. outlet ‘The Times' to discuss the milestone birthday and life in general, reports ‘People' magazine.

During the conversation, the iconic film and stage actress revealed that she has an African grey parrot, named Sweetie, with a penchant for swearing.

The actress told the outlet, “She says, ‘You're a s***', ‘you're a slag'. She has said ‘Boris Johnson', but she didn't get that from me”.

The Cats star continued, “She listens to the radio. My God, she's funny though. She's very, very funny. Everybody should have a parrot, or a myna bird. Their voices are absolutely incredible”.

As per ‘People', the actress, who lives in Surrey, England, went on to share how she has been spending her time as of late. “I'm doing a mass of things. I've been doing something every single day this week”, she said.

She shared, “I go and paint on a Tuesday evening. I've been given some clay and so I'm teaching myself a bit of that. What else do I do? I play Bananagrams (the word game). I'm an absolute fiend at it. And then there's a very good card game called Bitch that we play”.

The actress, who starred in seven James Bond' films, also shared that she has signed on for a new project starting early next year. But she declined to reveal the details, noting, “I'm a bit superstitious about that”.

When the conversation turned to getting older, the actress said she tries to remain grateful, especially because she recently lost several close friends. “I think you're lucky to be 90”, she reflected.

