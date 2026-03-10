Johnny Lever's Son Was Diagnosed With A Tumour At 10, Daughter Reveals How He Was Healed

Veteran comic actor Johnny Lever, known for his impeccable comic timing and for lighting up the screen, went through a difficult phase in life away from the media glare.

The crisis dates back to when Johnny Lever's son, Jessey, was diagnosed with a tumour on his neck at the age of 10.

The family was shaken to the core by the diagnosis, and a failed surgery in India broke their strength.

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Johnny Lever's daughter, Jamie, recounted how the family fought back and how the young boy recovered.

Diagnosis, Failed Surgery In India

“He had a tumour when he was in school. At first, we didn't understand what it was, but then it became uncontrollable. It started making him uncomfortable. He even changed the way he dressed to hide the tumour. As a sister, I felt like I needed to protect him. We were in the same school, and I was always very protective of him,” Jamie said.

Johnny Lever's son is now 35 and leading a normal life.

Jamie revealed that the family had to prepare for a complicated surgery.

“We had to go into surgery, and it was very difficult and complicated. During that phase, our lives changed completely. We were always a God‑fearing family, but after this incident, things became very spiritual and real for us.”

Speaking about the unsuccessful surgery in Mumbai, Jamie shared: “We had one surgery in Mumbai, which failed. Then we had another surgery in America, which was a very long one. So he went through two surgeries. It was a two‑year process.”

During that period, the family took recourse in faith and prayer.

“When the first surgery failed, we started praying a lot. As a family, we would constantly pray. People would come to our house and pray with us. When my parents took Jessey to America for the second surgery, we stayed in India and prayed 24/7," said Jamie.

Johnny Lever Went Down On His Knees, Spoke To God

Jamie Lever also shared an emotional moment when her father surrendered to faith to tide over the tough situation.

“My dad went down on his knees and asked God whether he should let his son go through the second surgery. At that moment, he felt as if he heard God's voice telling him, ‘Go for it,'" recalled Jamie.

Divine Intervention In America

The trip to the United States was not originally planned for medical treatment.

“We had gone to the US for a summer holiday. My parents were just trying to fulfil every wish Jessey had because he was unwell,” recalled Jamie.

It was during that trip that the family believes they received a divine sign.

“We were in a church when a priest noticed him and asked what had happened. When we told him about the tumour, he gave us the name of a hospital and said, ‘God is going to heal him.' It felt like a sign from God, so we immediately followed up. The surgery happened there, and he came out fine.”

Jamie summed up that the crisis with her brother brought the family together.