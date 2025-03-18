John Abraham's Car Collection Gets A Stylish New Addition. Details Inside

As John Abraham's fans are busy watching his latest release The Diplomat, the actor has just added another beast to his garage. He is now the proud owner of the Mahindra Thar Roxx, one of the best off-road SUVs in the Indian automaker's lineup.

In a video shared by PowerDrift on Instagram, John Abraham is seen checking out his customised black beauty.

In the clip, we can see that all the exterior badges are blacked out, giving the car a stealthy look. A sleek “JA” moniker (John's initials) is placed on the C-pillar, as well as on the front and back seat headrests.

The dashboard features a unique emblem that proudly reads, “MADE FOR JOHN ABRAHAM.”

The side note reads, "Say hello to John Abraham's newest ride – 1 of 1 Custom Mahindra Thar Roxx."

Coming back to John Abraham's latest film, The Diplomat, which has hit the big screens on Holi, March 14. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film sees John stepping into the role of J P Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India, who embarks on a high-stakes mission to rescue Uzma Ahmed (played by Sadia Khateeb) from Pakistan.

Set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, The Diplomat delves into themes of diplomacy, resilience, and the personal struggles faced by diplomats. The film's cast also includes Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Ashwath Bhatt.

The Diplomat has been collectively produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, John Abraham, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Samir Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang under the banners of T-Series Films, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, Seeta Films, and Fortune Pictures.