<i>The Diplomat</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: John Abraham's Film Sees A Slight Growth

John Abraham's The Diplomat saw a slight boost at the box office on its first Saturday. On day 2, the Shivam Nair directorial minted Rs 4.5 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The thriller drama recorded an overall 18.93% Hindi occupancy on March 15. So far, The Diplomat has grossed a total of Rs 8.5 crore.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening day box office figures of The Diplomat.

He wrote, "Released with minimal buzz, The Diplomat benefitted from the Holi holiday on Friday, with multiplexes in key centres recording good occupancy post-4 pm. While The Diplomat had to compete with several re-releases, it was Chhaava – still going strong in its fifth week – that posed the biggest challenge."

Taran Adarsh added, "The Diplomat needs to deliver stronger results on Saturday and Sunday for a respectable weekend total. The Diplomat [Week 1] Fri ₹ 4.03 cr."

In an NDTV review, Saibal Chatterjee gave The Diplomat 3 out of 5 stars.

The film critic wrote, "The Diplomat is an intense and engaging drama that steers clear of overt violence and undue melodrama. At the heart of the film is a hero who brooks no opposition and a tenacious young woman determined not to let her misfortunes get the better of her."

Inspired by real events, The Diplomat features John Abraham as a diplomat who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma, played by Sadia Khateeb, from Pakistan.

Reflecting on his role, John Abraham said in a press statement, "Diplomacy is a battlefield where words carry more weight than weapons. Playing JP Singh allowed me to explore a world where power is defined by intellect, resilience, and quiet heroism. Uzma's story is a testament to India's strength and courage, and I'm proud to bring this inspiring journey to life on screen."

The Diplomat also features Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy and Kumud Mishra. The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and John Abraham under the banners of T-Series and JA Entertainment.