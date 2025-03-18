<i>The Diplomat</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of John Abraham's Film

John Abraham's latest release, The Diplomat, witnessed a dip at the box office on its first Monday. On Day 4, the film collected ₹1.5 crore in the domestic market, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie recorded an overall 8.35% Hindi occupancy on March 17. So far, The Diplomat has accumulated a total of ₹14.8 crore, the report added.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat follows the gripping story of the Deputy High Commissioner of India, JP Singh (played by John Abraham), who takes on a high-stakes mission to rescue Uzma Ahmed (played by Sadia Khateeb) from Pakistan.

Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, the film explores themes of diplomacy, resilience and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats.

Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy and Ashwath Bhatt also play key roles in The Diplomat.

On Monday, March 17, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening weekend box office report of The Diplomat on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Released with minimal buzz and primarily targeting major centres, #TheDiplomat posts a low opening weekend.”

Highlighting the film's performance, the trade analyst noted, “Frankly, the film should have seen stronger weekend growth given its positive word of mouth... However, trends in key urban centres were encouraging.”

“With no major releases until #Eid [#Sikandar], the film has a window to attract its target audience. #TheDiplomat [Week 1] Fri 4.03 cr, Sat 4.68 cr, Sun 4.74 cr. Total: ₹13.45 cr,” Taran Adarsh wrote.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee rated The Diplomat 3 out of 5 stars. He mentioned that the film has “all the ingredients of a conventional Bollywood drama”. Read the review here.

The Diplomat has been jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, John Abraham, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Samir Dixit, Jatish Varma and Rakesh Dang under the banners of T-Series Films, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, Seeta Films and Fortune Pictures. It hit the screens on March 14.