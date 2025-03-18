John Abraham On Reuniting With Akshay Kumar For A Comedy Film: "We Are Having Conversations"

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar are one of the most loved duos when it comes to films in the comedy genre. They have delivered hits like Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, and Housefull 2, and fans are always eager to see the two bring back that humour on the big screen.

Reacting to doing meaningful comedy films, John Abraham told PTI, "I'm exploring doing something funny. You need to make people laugh and enjoy, not just without any meaning but to get something out of it. For instance, Garam Masala was so special, and films like that make a difference. So, I'm looking out for scripts, I'm looking out to do something funny."

Speaking about reuniting with Akshay Kumar again, John shared, "We are having conversations, Akshay and I are having conversations. It will be a surprise if something happens. But we're looking at an excuse to work together again because Akshay and I feed off each other's energy. So, I'm looking for an excuse to work with him again soon."

The 2005 film Garam Masala by Priyadarshan was one of the funniest films of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

The film also had Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The plot revolves around two womanizers Mac and Sam (Akshay and John), and the series of lies they tell their girlfriends while trying to impress the same girl on the other side.

On the work front, John Abraham's last release was The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair. The story is about India-Pakistan relations, delving into themes of diplomacy and the series of personal conflicts faced by diplomats.



