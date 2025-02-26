John Abraham On Actors Demanding Rs 100 Crore Per Day: "You Need To Get Out And See The Real World"

John Abraham is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon who raised their voices against the rising entourage costs. After Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Kabir Bedi, John Abraham shared his stand on actors' demands and asked them to have a reality-check.

John Abraham was asked by The Hollywood Reporter India to comment on "heroes asking for Rs 100 crore per day and their stylists demanding Rs 2 lakh per day". John Abraham didn't hold himself back and said, "It's already hurting Hindi cinema. At this point in time, we shouldn't be paying people to act in films because we don't justify those huge budgets, the huge fees that we get paid. We can't load a film with entourage costs as well. It's ridiculous.

"I don't know if actors are thinking this way or is it their agent making them think differently. I don't get that space. I understand you are put in a bubble, but you can't be so daft. You need to get out and see the real world. If people are blowing sunshine from your backside, you need to wake up and smell the coffee. As an industry, we are really suffering," said John Abraham.

The conversation around inflated entourage costs refuses to die as films driven by big stars are falling flat in theatres.

Sharing an advice for his fellow actors, John Abraham said, "Actors should admit that we are down the deep black hole, and actors should go to the backend and work on the film. Actors should say that if the films make profit, we make profits because we have earned our millions. How much more will you suck the system dry? But again, you can't clap with one hand. There are producers who are willing to pay those obscene amounts as well."

John Abraham will next be seen in the spy thriller The Diplomat. The film is slated for a release in theatres on March 15. The film has been directed by Shivam Nair.