John Abraham Is Set To 'Attack' Box Office On Independence Day

Attack: John Abraham in the film. (Image courtesy: TheJohnAbraham)

We have good news for all the John Abraham fans out there. The actor announced his next project on Saturday, which is title Attack. The 46-year-old actor announced his next film and he released his first look from the film. In the photograph, John can be seen posing with a gun as he stares intensely at the camera. In his post, John revealed that the film is slated to release on Independence Day (like most of his films). The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Attack will be directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and it will collaboratively be produced by Pen Studios, JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor. Sharing the first look of his film Attack, John Abraham wrote: "Excited to share the release date of my film Attack. Written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will release worldwide on August 14, 2020."

Take a look at John Abraham's post here:

Excited to share the RELEASE DATE of my film, ATTACK. Written & Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will release worldwide on 14th August, 2020. pic.twitter.com/MFTXhXq4tE — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 30, 2019

This is not the first time that John Abraham's film will release on Independence Day. Last year, John's film Satyameva Jayate released on Independence Day and it clashed with Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold. In 2019, John's Batla House hit the screens on August 15 and it clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, co-starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in the comedy film Pagalpanti, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz , Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela. He also has Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga in the pipeline.