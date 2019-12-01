John Abraham Is Set To 'Attack' Box Office On Independence Day

"Excited to share the release date of my film Attack," wrote John Abraham

John Abraham Is Set To 'Attack' Box Office On Independence Day

Attack: John Abraham in the film. (Image courtesy: TheJohnAbraham)

New Delhi:

We have good news for all the John Abraham fans out there. The actor announced his next project on Saturday, which is title Attack. The 46-year-old actor announced his next film and he released his first look from the film. In the photograph, John can be seen posing with a gun as he stares intensely at the camera. In his post, John revealed that the film is slated to release on Independence Day (like most of his films). The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Attack will be directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and it will collaboratively be produced by Pen Studios, JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor. Sharing the first look of his film Attack, John Abraham wrote: "Excited to share the release date of my film Attack. Written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film will release worldwide on August 14, 2020."

Take a look at John Abraham's post here:

This is not the first time that John Abraham's film will release on Independence Day. Last year, John's film Satyameva Jayate released on Independence Day and it clashed with Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold. In 2019, John's Batla House hit the screens on August 15 and it clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, co-starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in the comedy film Pagalpanti, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz , Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Urvashi Rautela. He also has Satyameva Jayate 2 and Mumbai Saga in the pipeline.

Comments
John AbrahamattackJohn Abraham's film Attack

Highlights

  • The film will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh
  • The film will be directed by Lakshya Raj Anand
  • John Abraham was last seen in Pagalpanti

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News