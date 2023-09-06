Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner: Report

A throwback of Joe and Sophie. (courtesy: sophiet)

Singer Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, reports Page Six. A source close to them, told Page Six, "Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls." The source added, "An unhappy home isn't a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There's a lot of noise out there, but it wasn't a straw-that-broke-the-camel's-back situation like it's being reported." Page Six also quoted the source as saying, "It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage."

Rumours of their divorce started doing the rounds when a TMZ report claimed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had "serious problems" in their marriage for the last six months. The report also claimed that the couple were spotted without their wedding rings over the past few weeks. After the rumours started doing the rounds, Joe Jonas posted a picture on his Instagram handle earlier this week, in which he is seen wearing his engagement ring.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged in October 2017 and they had an impromptu chapel wedding in Las Vegas in 2019, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Their wedding took place right after the Jonas brothers attended the Billboard Awards. The couple later hosted an official wedding ceremony in France, which was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Sophie and Joe welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020. They welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in July last year.

In terms of work, Sophie Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the popular TV series Game Of Thrones. Some of her last projects are Do Revenge and The Staircase.

Joe Jonas along with brothers Kevin and Nick, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback single Sucker, which featured their respective wives in the music video.