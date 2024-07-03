Jitendra Kumar On Being Called 'Jeetu Bhaiya' Off Screen: 'Bada Confusion Ho Jaata Hai'

Jitendra Kumar in a still from the series. (courtesy: X)

Jitendra Kumar, who rose to fame with his affectionate character Jeetu Bhaiya (Kota Factory), shared his thoughts about being called by his character name off-screen in an interview with Mashable India. Speaking to Mashable India, Jitendra Kumar said, "Logon ko lagta hai Jeetu hai toh Jeetu ke saath kya bulaayein...Bhaiya mein ek alag emotion aur respect hai toh woh dono mil jaati hai (People often feel that he is Jeetu but they wonder about adding another word to it. 'Bhaiya' has a connotation of emotion and respect, so I receive both of them)." He added, "Woh mujhe bula rahe hain ya character ko bula rahe hain bada confusion ho jaata hai kai baar (Sometimes, I get confused if they are calling me or my character)."

Jitendra Kumar plays Jeetu Bhaiya in the Netflix series Kota Factory. The third season of the franchise released last month and it has been receiving a whole lot of love from the audience like its previous seasons.

Jeetu Bhaiya teaches Physics at a Kota coaching centre but he is more than a teacher to his students. Jeetu Bhaiya enlivens his classes with his lived experiences and life-altering lessons for the IIT aspirants. In this season, Jeetu Bhaiya explained why he is called Bhaiya and not "Sir."Jitendra Kumar AKA Jeetu Bhaiya can be heard saying to his therapist, "Kota mein bacchon ke liye sab kuch hota hai. But ye log sirf JEE aspirants nehi hai. Hum log bhool jate hai, ye 15-16 saal ke bacche hai. They take everything seriously. Inke responsibilities Jeetu Sir nehi le payenge (Students in Kota get every kind of facility. But they are not merely JEE aspirants. We tend to forget that they are merely 15/16 years old. Jeetu Sir can't take the responsibilities of their aspirations)." Take a look at the trailer here:

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa and Rajesh Kumar reprised their roles in Kota Factory Season 3.