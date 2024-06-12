When Kota Factory's Jeetu Bhaiya Met Heeramandi's Bibbojaan - A Crossover We Didn't Expect

Images shared by Netflix India. (courtesy: Netflix India )

Ahead of the release of Kota Factory Season 3, Netflix India released a hilarious reel as a promotional stunt. In the reel shared, Aditi Rao Hydari AKA Bibbojaan can be seen walking Gajagamini style (the viral walk in the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao). Soon Jitendra Kumar AKA Jeetu Bhaiya's face pops up on the screen. In his inimitable style, Jitendra Kumar can be heard saying, "Ha bhai, kyon nehi ho raha hai padai? Sara din memes dekhoge or crush ke reels dekhoge, toh kaise hogi padai? Unwind karna hai toh Kota factory Season 3 dekho. Aa raha hu main Aimers wapas (Hey friends, why can't you concentrate on your studies? If you watch memes and reels of your crushes throughout the day, then how will you study? If you want to unwind, watch Kota Factory Season 3. I am coming back to Aimers soon)."

The reel became an instant hit on social media. A user commented, "Nahi karni padhai reels dekhna hai." Another user commented, "Bhai meri hi galti hai." Netflix India captioned the video, "Kyun nahi ho rahi gajgamini". Take a look:

The trailer of the new season of Kota Factory released on Tuesday. In this season, Jeetu Bhaiya explained why he is called Bhaiya and not "Sir." In the trailer Jitendra Kumar AKA Jeetu Bhaiya can be heard saying, "Kota mein bacchon ke liye sab kuch hota hai. But ye log sirf JEE aspirants nehi hai. Hum log bhool jate hai, ye 15-16 saal ke bacche hai. They take everything seriously. Inke responsibilities Jeetu Sir nehi le payenge (Students in Kota get every kind of facility. But they are not merely JEE aspirants. We tend to forget that they are merely 15/16 year old. Jeetu Sir can't take the responsibilities of their aspirations)." Jeetu Bhaiya is known for his unmatched teaching skill as well as impacting the lives of adolescents with his wisdom and knowledge. Take a look at the trailer here:

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa and Rajesh Kumar are reprising their roles in Kota Factory Season 3.