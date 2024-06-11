Jitendra Kumar On Rumours Of Being The Highest Paid Actor Of Panchayat 3: 'Nothing Good Comes Out Of The Discussion'

Jitendra Kumar in the series Panchayat. (courtesy: X)

Jitendra Kumar AKA Abhishek Tripathi, soaring high with the success of Panchayat new season, recently addressed the rumours of being the highest paid actor of the season 3 in an interview with Hindustan Times. Without confirming or dismissing the rumours, Jitendra Kumar said that it's unfair to discuss someone's salary. Jitendra Kumar told Hindustan Times, "Well, I think discussing somebody's salary and financial matters is really unfair. Nothing good comes out of the discussion, and it's not even fruitful. So, I think one should avoid falling for any such rumours, they should not be a thing." Recently, a report stated that Jitendra earned Rupees 5.6 lakh from the third season of Panchayat. The report claimed that he is the highest-paid actor (Rupees 70,000 per episode), followed by actor Neena Gupta, who earned Rupees 50,000 per episode.

Rumours were doing the rounds that Jitendra Kumar had a fall out with the production house TVF just after the new season of the show started streaming on Amazon Prime. Refuting the rumours, Jitendra Kumar told India Today earlier in an interview, "There was a lot of panic and I could see that all over social media. The last season ended on Abhishek's transfer and that also spurred the buzz further. There was a misunderstanding, and honestly, main bhi pareshan ho jata tha (I would get troubled) answering the same questions. At one point, I was like aur mat poochon, bandh karo yeh (don't ask about it, end it now)."

Jitendra Kumar said, "Given I have had a long association with TVF, people were worried about what went wrong. I understood it's their love and we just waited for the first trailer to end all speculations."

Panchayat, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, has won several awards including the Best Web Series (OTT) at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Jitendra Kumar will next be seen in the third season of the Netflix series Kota Factory. The trailer of the series released today. Jitendra Kumar AKA Jeetu Bhaiya promises to return with another life-altering lesson along with the preparations of the IIT exam.