Jisshu Sengupta On Kajol's Love For Durga Puja: "She Has Invited Me To Her Pujo"

With Durga Puja just around the corner, actor Jisshu Sengupta is feeling nostalgic. The Bengali star, who grew up steeped in the festival's traditions, says the five days of Pujo are impossible to replicate anywhere else. "Durga Puja is about a larger family coming together," he says. "We're 80s and 90s kids, we literally grew up in our neighbours' and aunt's houses. My mother was a secretary of the local Durga Puja committee, so I've seen it from the inside."

Asked if he has ever celebrated Durga Puja in Mumbai, Jisshu admits it's rare. "A couple of years back I was here for a shoot, but after Ashtami I had to go back. I can't stay away after Ashtami," he laughs. "Once, I shot through the night, took a flight on Ashtami morning and went straight to the pandal for bhog. That's how deep the connection is."

He also revealed that Kajol, his co-star from The Trial 2, is equally passionate about the festival. "We've spoken about Durga Puja many times. Kajol has invited me to her Pujo in Mumbai, but I told her if I'm in Kolkata, she must come to mine. She's very involved, so I don't think she'll give Hotstar dates during Pujo either," he jokes.

For Jisshu, Durga Puja is as much about pandals as it is about food. "Every pandal has its own theme. From a small puja to a big one, Kolkata transforms during those five days. The city virtually shuts down, and you have to walk everywhere - that's the beauty of it," he says.

And if you're visiting a Durga Puja pandal this year, Jisshu has a clear recommendation: eat. "Bhog is a must, especially the Ashtami afternoon bhog you'll find at every pandal," he says. "Khichdi and labra (mix veg) have a taste you won't find at any other time of the year. Another unique combo is chilli chicken with paratha - it's amazing. For vegetarians, there's luchi with cholar dal, dum aloo and dhokar dalna."

He also confesses his street-food weakness. "I love eating phuchka," he smiles.

As Kolkata gears up for its biggest celebration, Jisshu Sengupta's memories remind us that Durga Puja is more than a festival - it's a homecoming, a feast and a city-wide celebration rolled into one.