<i>Bigg Boss OTT 3</i>: JioCinema Files Complaint After "Doctored" Video Of Armaan-Kritika Goes Viral

JioCinema has filed a complaint with cyber crime against a “doctored” video, featuring Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants, real life couple Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, reported ETimes. The complaint was filed after a clip featuring the two getting intimate inside the BB house went viral on social media. The news comes a day after the makers had clarified that the video “in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake.”

Pictures of the complaint filed by JioCinema have also surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). A part of it read, "The complaint is against unknown persons for altering and doctoring the content of Bigg Boss (on OTT platforms) and streaming 'X' formerly known as Twitter. The complainant believes these actions are part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy designed to disrupt the program and defame the complainant company.”

Jio cinema filed complaint requesting action against the person who edited #ArmaanMalik and #KritikaMalik bedroom video. pic.twitter.com/j0bo2NpCPG — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 24, 2024

Earlier, the makers issued a statement after the clip featuring Armaan Malik and his wife Kritika Malik created buzz online, reported news agency IANS. The statement read, “The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern. Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema.”

The statement was issued after Manisha Kayande, the spokesperson and secretary of the Shiv Sena, requested Mumbai Commissioner to take strict action against Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers. She said, “Even kids watch this show. So this show should be stopped immediately. Strict action should be taken against the producers of this show and the CEO of the broadcasting company by filing a case under cybercrime. A written request has been made to the Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter.”

Meanwhile, Payal Malik, Armaan's first wife who was eliminated from the show, asserted that the video was “fake.”

“Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika's I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at Bigg Boss house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake,” she was quoted as saying by Free Press Journal.

