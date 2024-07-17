Jim Sarbh's Advice To Young Actors In Bollywood: 'Lie, Lie A Lot'

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: jimsarbhforreal)

Jim Sarbh, in a recent interview, talked about the time when he was treated badly during his early days in the industry. In an interview with The Streaming Show, the Padmaavat said that he used to get angry, hurt and disappointed and snap back. During the interview when Jim was asked what advice he would give to young actors, he said, “Don't get angry. I was young, I was pretty hot-headed. I got angry. I couldn't understand how people could be like this. I just couldn't understand it. I came from some amount of working in the States, and then from a we're-all-equal theatre space… I just couldn't… I just could not believe it. It made me very angry. Angry and upset and hurt and disappointed… I just lie more. No one gives a s***t. No one cares about your truth.”

He added, "But if I had to go back, I'd say, listen, you weren't able to say what you wanted to say in a kinder way back then, just lie. Lie. Forget it. Go into a room, scream into a pillow, come outside and say, ‘I love that you somehow can't afford a car to take us back home even though you're paying us nothing at all, and the main actor drove up like this… I love that!' I'm going to take the train! Lie, lie a lot. Tell your close friends the pain. No one else cares, they don't care. ”

Jim Sarbh is known for films like A Death in the Gunj, The Wedding Guest, Photograph, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. He has also worked in series like Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please, Rocket Boys, Flip. He was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys in the International Emmy Awards 2023. However, he didn't win the award. He received huge praise for portraying the character of Homi J. Bhabha with finesse in the Sonyliv series.