<i>The Social Reckoning</i> Trailer Offers A Dark New Look At Jeremy Allen White's Investigation

Aaron Sorkin is returning to the story of Facebook with The Social Reckoning, starring Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg. The newly released trailer gives fans a better look at the film ahead of its October release.

Rather than showing the company's progress following the events of The Social Network, the new film focuses on the issues faced by the company and its founder. The trailer introduces Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, played by Jeremy Allen White, who investigates Facebook and its role in modern life.

In the new trailer for The Social Reckoning, Horwitz and Mikey Madison's character, Frances Haugen, look closely at the wrongdoing of Facebook. Horwitz explains that he is not simply a technology reporter. Despite that, Haugen shares controversial documents that she believes the company is responsible for.

The trailer also provides a closer look at Jeremy Strong's Mark Zuckerberg, who looks angrier, tougher and more ruthless. Haugen also talks about Facebook changing its algorithm and moving away from its original aim of helping people connect with each other online.

Aaron Sorkin, the director and writer of The Social Reckoning, explained why the follow-up took so many years. Speaking to Empire, Sorkin said he could not find the right story. He wanted to make sure the new film had a strong reason to exist.

He said, “Brexit, Cambridge Analytica, every time a Facebook event would crop up, I'd get phone calls from people saying, ‘You gotta write about this.' I just couldn't see where the movie was. Before a film can be thought-provoking, relevant or important, it has to work as something that you'll watch while eating popcorn.”

According to the filmmaker, “He (Jeremy Strong) didn't feel like he was stepping into Jesse's shoes. He felt, as I did, that it's not the same character. I think that a few minutes into Jeremy's performance, people are going to forget about anything else.”

The Social Reckoning is scheduled to be released on October 9.