Jeremy Allen White Reveals The Bear Ending Was Planned 2 Years Before The Finale

The Bear gave its cast an experience that very few television actors ever get. Instead of waiting to find out if another season will be made or how the story might change, the stars of the hit series already knew how it'll end.

Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy Berzatto, revealed that creator Christopher Storer shared the show's ending with the cast nearly two years before they filmed the final episode. According to him, having that knowledge helped the actors “a lot of time to prepare.”

Looking back, White admitted saying goodbye to the series was emotional. After spending years working closely with the same cast and crew, leaving them was not easy. He shared that he will miss the people he worked with as well as the show's unique set.

Jeremy Allen White told The Hollywood Reporter, “It was hard to say goodbye. We're really lucky in that we had a buildup. I knew for about two years when it was going to end and how it was going to end, so there was a lot of time to prepare. I'm going to miss these people so much, I'm going to miss the set. The Bear set is so specific, it's incredibly detail oriented and exacting, but also flexible and freeing. It's a hard thing to say goodbye to anything you love.”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Carmy's cousin, added, “That family stays, but I think it was time for the show to end. I really love the way the show ends. I feel good.”

In the finale, Richie decides to accept an invitation to attend an international hospitality seminar in Japan. To make the trip, he also faces and overcomes his fear of flying. Speaking about Richie's ending, Ebon said he was happy with how the character's journey finished, even though he knows some viewers may have wanted something different.

Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, becomes the head chef of the restaurant and helps it earn two Michelin stars after Carmy decides to leave the restaurant business. The actress said saying goodbye to the show was emotional, but she also felt happy about Sydney's path. She admitted she still has not watched the final episodes because it is difficult for her to accept that the series is over.