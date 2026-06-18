What Jeremy Allen White Thought About Jeremy Strong's Zuckerberg Voice

Jeremy Allen White has revealed his thoughts about The Social Reckoning co-star Jeremy Strong's portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg. The Bear star said that while he and Strong starred together in Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning, their filming schedules did not overlap. White heard Strong's voice as Zuckerberg only when the trailer was released.

“Jeremy and I spent zero time together filming — we were totally separate,” White said to The Hollywood Reporter. “So the first I heard was the trailer with you guys, but it's incredible.”

Jeremy Allen White also praised the Succession star's acting skills. “I thought it was great, but that's what I expect of Jeremy. He's so talented. He works so hard. It makes perfect sense to me,” he added.

Strong and White worked together in last year's release Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. While White played the singer, Strong played his longtime manager Jon Landau.

White told People in 2025 that he and Strong prepared separately for their roles in the biopic. "We went to our own corners and did our own work and we showed up and trusted one another and trusted that sort of admiration and care would be there, and it was," the Emmy winner said.

The film is a follow-up to David Fincher's Oscar-winning movie The Social Network. While Fincher's movie followed the creation of Facebook, The Social Reckoning will dive deeper into how the platform has evolved and the controversies around it.

Set 17 years after the first film, The Social Reckoning follows White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz. He works with former Facebook employee Frances Haugen (Anora star Mikey Madison) to expose Facebook's biggest secrets.

The new movie is based on events that resulted in The Wall Street Journal's series of exposes in 2021, also known as "The Facebook Files."

Aaron Sorkin, who wrote The Social Network, is directing The Social Reckoning.

None of the actors who appeared in the first film- Andrew Garfield, Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake and Armie Hammer - will reprise their roles in The Social Reckoning.

The Social Reckoning will hit theatres on October 9.

The actor will appear in the fifth season of The Bear. He also has Enemies with Austin Butler in the pipeline.