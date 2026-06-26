Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Drop Spoiler-Free Hints About The Series Finale

The kitchen is closing for good, but don't expect The Bear cast to spoil how. Ahead of the premiere of the acclaimed series' fifth and final season, stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach offered fans a few spoiler-free clues about the finale while making it clear they weren't giving away any major plot details.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio confirmed what viewers won't see in the final episode. Edebiri joked that there are “no funerals” and “no Red Wedding,” referencing the infamous Game of Thrones massacre.

Moss-Bachrach, on the other hand, assured fans that “it wasn't all a dream.” Edebiri also quipped that an “insane-asylum fantasy” remains technically possible before adding there's definitely “no aliens.”

“But we're not saying — like, it could still be an insane-asylum fantasy,” Edebiri said. “That's still open.”

Moss-Bachrach also clarified that there were no major jumps through time, saying the finale avoids significant flash-forwards or flashbacks.

While White remained cautious about revealing too much, he acknowledged that the episode serves as the conclusion of the series.

“I think so,” White said when asked if it truly marks the end of The Bear.

Moss-Bachrach described the finale as “a really elegant and appropriate ending to the show that feels complete and significant.”

The actor also dismissed speculation that the surprise standalone episode “Gary” could launch a spinoff centered on his character and Jon Bernthal's.

Calling it “this sweet little fulcrum of a flashback,” he said, “I don't think so. I think ‘Gary' is this sweet little fulcrum of a flashback that ties the seasons together, and I think that should stay right there.”

Season five picks up immediately after Carmy unexpectedly leaves the restaurant in the hands of Sydney, Richie and Natalie. Facing financial uncertainty, the threat of a sale and a devastating storm, the team comes together for one final service in hopes of earning a coveted Michelin star.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson, with recurring appearances from Jon Bernthal, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter and Jamie Lee Curtis. Storer also serves as executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube.

The fifth and final season of The Bear premiered on June 25 on FX and Hulu.