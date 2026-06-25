Jeremy Allen White Confirms He’s Ready To Leave The Bear Behind

Jeremy Allen White is preparing to close an important chapter of his career. The actor, who became a television favourite through The Bear, has confirmed that the upcoming fifth season will be his last. As the final episodes get ready to reach audiences, White is looking back on the series that transformed him into one of Hollywood's well known stars.

Although he spent years building a loyal fan base with his role on Shameless, it was The Bear that took his career to a new level. Playing a talented but troubled chef Carmy brought him praise, along with major awards and recognition from critics and viewers.

Ahead of the fifth and final season, White admits it is difficult to let go of a project that has meant so much to him. He recently spoke about the emotional experience of saying “Very sad. It's a hard thing to say goodbye,” to the cast, crew and character that have been such a big part of his life.

“I've been lucky to make a living as an actor for as long as I have been working since 14, but things changed. I got that gift, you know, very few actors are lucky enough to get, which is like, you get some choice, and you get some say-so and [get to decide] what you want to do and what you want your career to look like. And I think The Bear gave me that.”

Jeremy Allen White said he feels fortunate that he has been able to work steadily for most of his acting career. After landing his role on Shameless, he continued finding opportunities in both television and film. He explained that having regular work over the years allowed him to gain experience, develop his skills and grow alongside the characters he played.

He said that working on The Bear has helped him become much more comfortable in the kitchen. While he does not consider himself an expert cook, he believes his skills have improved a lot since he first joined the show.

Over the years, he has learned how to prepare several dishes and now enjoys cooking meals such as a Sunday roast, short ribs and steak. He also mentioned that he can make a good pepper sauce to go with his food. White said he is most confident when cooking simple meals that include meat and potatoes.