Jennifer Winget's Posts Are Burning Up Instagram. See Trending Pics

TV star Jennifer Winget occupied a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday evening after pictures from her new shoot surfaced on social media. In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in a white swimsuit and she looks stunning as ever. She wore a printed cape of sorts over it. Jennifer had her hair tied in a ponytail and she accessorised her look with hoop earrings. Jennifer shared the pictures with equally catchy captions. "Sea you on the next wave," she captioned one of the pictures. Adding another picture, she wrote: "Because we dream in colours borrowed from the sun, the sky and the sea."

See the pictures shared by Jennifer Winget here:

Jennifer's posts got a whole lot of love from her colleagues. Mouni Roy dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. "Love," commented Sanjeeda Shaikh. Aashka Goradia left a couple of heart emojis.

Posting this picture on Instagram, Jennifer Winget wrote: "Of setting suns, orange skies, beach breeze and soft sand." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #whatdreamsaremadeof. Take a look at the post shared by her here:

Jennifer Winget began her career as a child artist in movies and has been a part of television's most popular shows such as Dill Mill Gaye, Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others. She made her debut with the 2001 television show Kkusum. She has also featured in successful shows such as Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannaah, in which she starred opposite actor Harshad Chopda.