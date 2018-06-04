The Internet Thinks Jennifer Winget And Karan Wahi Are Dating As This Pic Goes Viral

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget latest picture (from Jennifer's birthday celebration trip last week) has gone insanely viral and the Internet wants to know - Dill Mill Gayye? Karan Wahi and several others like Suyyash Rai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Aishwarya Sakhuja went on a trip with Jennifer and Karan to celebrate the Bepannaah actress' birthday. Karan and Jennifer shared glimpses from the trip and it was Karan's post, which lead fans to speculate about their dating life. Last heard, both Karan and Jennifer were single and now fans suspect that they are dating. "Nice Jodi... I think shaadi kar lo yaar," wrote one fan in the comments section while another added: "Made for each other."
Here's the picture, which now has over 1 lakh likes:
Here's a video collage of pictures from the trip shared by Jennifer, which has more pictures of her and Karan Wahi:
And one more from Karan Wahi:
Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget co-starred in Dill Mill Gayye from 2009 - 2010. Karan's character was introduced after Karan Singh Grover exited the show temporarily and the main romantic track then focused on Karan Wahi and Jennifer. Jennifer Winget was dating Karan Singh Grover when they co-starred in Dill Mill Gayye and got married two years after the show ended. Jennifer and Karan are now divorced and KSG is married to actress Bipasha Basu, whom he met on the sets of 2015 film Alone.
Jennifer Winget has also featured in successful shows such as Saraswatichandra and Beyhadh, which ended last year. She currently plays the female lead in Bepannaah opposite actor Harshad Chopda.