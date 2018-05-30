On Jennifer Winget's Birthday, Kushal Tandon Revisits Beyhadh Memories

"Happy birthday to this lady called Jennifer Winget but for me she is my Maya, my enemy, my friend, my family, my co-star, little bizarre but a sorted soul. Stay blessed you God's child," is what the actress' Beyhadh co-star Kushal Tandon posted on her birthday. Jennifer Winget turns 33 today. Kushal has Instagrammed a couple of pictures from their last show, where Jennifer played Maya, a successful entrepreneur but an obsessed wife, and Kushal starred as her husband Arjun. "Kushal Tandon, thank you so much. Biggest hug," commented Jennifer on his post. Beyhadh was a successful TV show and ended last year in October.
Jennifer is celebrating her birthday outside the city with some of her friends. Of her plans, she told Bollywoodlife, "Since I've been working round the clock, I just want to rest and take it easy on my birthday. I'm taking off somewhere outside the city for a few days with my closest friends and my dogs of course."
Last year, she won a trophy for Best Actress Drama at the 17th Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) and recently she took home the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Jennifer Winget currently features in Bepannaah, opposite Harshad Chopda. She has been part of several hit shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Saraswatichandra. Comedy Circus 3 and Zara Nach Ke Dikha 2 are some of Jennifer's reality shows. She has also featured in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's Kuch Naa Kaho.