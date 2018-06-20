Gold Awards 2018: Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan Are Big Winners

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 20, 2018 10:03 IST
Jennifer Winget poses with her trophy (Image courtesy: jenniferwinget)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Hina Khan was given the Style Diva award
  2. Vivian Dsena won Best Actor prize for Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
  3. Mouni Roy won Rising Film Star award
TV celebs walked the red carpet on Monday night for Gold Awards, which was held in Mumbai. Stars like Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Sriti Jha, Drashti Dhami and many others attended the star-studded night. Hina Khan was given the Style Diva award while Jennifer Winget won Best Actress trophy for her show Bepannaah. Vivian Dsena took home the Best Actor prize for Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan were named the best TV shows. Mouni Roy won Rising Film Star award while Karishma Tanna was given the Most Fit Actress trophy.

"Going for Gold this time at the Gold Awards and this one's for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that at least, I'm on the right path," wrote Jennifer Winget.
 


Of her big win, Hina Khan, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 11, thanked the organisers and shared this.
 


Shoaib Ibrahim also won an award and his wife Dipika Kakar mentioned about it on Instagram. The day called for a double celebration as it's also Shoaib's birthday today.
 


Divyanka Tripathi lived a 'princess dream' at the Gold Awards.
 
 

Living princess dreams...

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on


 


Divyanka, Karan Tacker, Drashti Dhami and Karan Patel had reportedly performed on stage.
 

Trending

