Gold Awards 2018: Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan Are Big Winners

Highlights
- Hina Khan was given the Style Diva award
- Vivian Dsena won Best Actor prize for Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
- Mouni Roy won Rising Film Star award
"Going for Gold this time at the Gold Awards and this one's for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that at least, I'm on the right path," wrote Jennifer Winget.
Going for Gold this time at the @goldawardstv and this one's for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that atleast, I'm on the right path!
Of her big win, Hina Khan, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 11, thanked the organisers and shared this.
Shoaib Ibrahim also won an award and his wife Dipika Kakar mentioned about it on Instagram. The day called for a double celebration as it's also Shoaib's birthday today.
you are a gem... a perfect son... a humble human being and a perfect husband..... so happy to see this happiness on your face... on recieving your first award..and that too on your birthday!!!!! Wish You A Very Happy Birthday!!!! I will always pray for your growth and happiness... because I know u deserve every bit of it... and sky is the limit for you!!! I love you #happybirthdayshoaib
Divyanka, Karan Tacker, Drashti Dhami and Karan Patel had reportedly performed on stage.