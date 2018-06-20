Gold Awards 2018: Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan Are Big Winners

Going for Gold this time at the @goldawardstv and this one's for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that atleast, I'm on the right path!

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Jun 19, 2018 at 1:19pm PDT