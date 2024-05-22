Jennifer Lopez Wore Jewelry Designed By Manish Malhotra To Atlas Premiere

Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet. (courtesy: manishmalhotrajewellery)

Hollywood actor-musician Jennifer Lopez made a striking appearance at the premiere of her upcoming Netflix movie Atlas on Monday. While she looked stunning as always, it was her jewellery that caught our attention. For the special occasion, the star picked an exquisite emerald and diamond necklace by Bollywood couture designer Manish Malhotra. Celebrating the moment, Manish Malhotra posted several images of Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet and shared details. The necklace named Ilena boasts 165 carats of emeralds alongside diamonds, and has been created by Indian craftsmen. In his Instagram note, the ace designer wrote: “The iconic Jlo stuns in our exquisite ILENA Necklace set, featuring special cut 165 ct emeralds and an array of trillion-cut diamonds, exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry.” Jennifer Lopez paired the necklace set with a strapless black-and-white look by Greta Constantine.

The appearance is another feather in Manish Malhotra's cap, whose clientele includes names like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and even international figures like Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Aniston, among others.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor Ben Affleck are facing widespread speculation over the status of their marriage. The two stars, who have been married since 2022, are currently living separately, People reported. Last week, reports claimed that Ben Affleck was living alone at his Brentwood residence. A source was quoted by Entertainment Tonight as saying, “They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them,” confirming that the couple was having their share of “ups and downs”.

The report added that “the tension has been high” between the couple and that they are living separately. “They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."

On the professional front, Jennifer Lopez's Atlas is set to release on May 24 on OTT giant Netflix. The film will feature her as a counterterrorism expert who is wary of AI.