Jennifer Lopez Is A Dev Patel Fangirl: 'He's So Real And Truthful'

Images instagrammed by Jennifer Lopez, Dev Patel fan club (courtesy: JenniferLopez)

Hustlers actor Jennifer Lopez showered praise on Monkey Man actor and director Dev Patel in an interview with News 18. Jennifer was asked by News 18 to name her favourite Indian actor. Jennifer told News 18, "I love Dev Patel. [I just] love his work. Every time I see his work, I am just blown away. He is just so emotionally available, he's so real and truthful. [His eyes] are so engaging it just brings you in." Jennifer Lopez is currently promoting her upcoming film Atlas, slated to release on Netflix on May 24.

Last month, Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays a pivotal role in Monkey Man, gave a loud shout out to Dev Patel. She shared images from the special screening of the film. In the first photo, Dev and Sobhita can be seen posing for the camera. In the pictures, Sobhita can be seen dressed in a Gaurav Gupta gown while Dev looks sharp in a suit. There are more snaps of Sobhita posing alongside the cast of Monkey Man. Sharing the pictures, Sobhita wrote a note for her co-star and director Dev Patel. She said, "So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid :) Monkey Man out now, in theatres worldwide." Take a look:

Dev Patel made his big debut with the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. He featured in films like The Last Airbender, The Man Who Knew Infinity, Hotel Mumbai, Lion, The Green Knight, to name a few. He worked in series like Modern Love and The Newsroom.

In the recent years, Jennifer Lopez was seen in the film Hustlers. She served as an executive producer of the film. She was also seen in the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding and the romantic comedy Marry Me.