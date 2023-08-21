Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck, Sealed With A Kiss And A Poem. See Her Anniversary Post

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: jlo)

Jennifer Lopez's first-anniversary post for her husband Ben Affleck is poetically beautiful. The Boy Next Door star, who got married a year back at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, celebrated her first anniversary by posting pictures from their wedding alongside a sweet poem. In the picture, the stars can be seen smiling heartily with Ben Affleck holding the actress in his arms. The second picture has them sharing a kiss. "One year ago today…Dear Ben, Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here? Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life, Jennifer," read Jlo's caption.

Take a look at it here:

Last Saturday, Jennifer Lopez shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile. The post was a photo dump from August featuring herself and her friends. JLo's husband Ben Affleck was MIA from the post. However, Jennifer Lopez made up for it by wearing a necklace with his name on it. She captioned the post, "This Is...August (so far)." The comments section of the post was flooded with comments like, "She's an icon" and "Love the Ben necklace." Another comment read, "Lookin gorgeous in August, Mrs Affleck." Another one added, "You are a star in any room you stand in."

Check out JLo's post here:

On her husband Ben Affleck's birthday earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez shared this video for him, and she simply captioned it, "Dear Ben ... Happy Birthday. I love you."

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck last year. The Gigli co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were previously married to and are divorced from Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.