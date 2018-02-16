Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Separate 'Lovingly' After 2 Years Of Marriage Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split after two years of marriage. They married in August 2015

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split after two years of marriage, they said in a statement, news agency AFP reports. They started dating in 2011. "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the ex-couple said in the statement released by Jennifer Aniston's publicist Stephen Huvane, AFP reports. They shared an apartment in Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles."Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another," the statement read.Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, best-known for the HBO series, married in August 2015 in Los Angles, after dating for seven years. They decided to split at the end of last year. However, People reports that the duo celebrated New Year together with their annual vacation in Mexico. Ms Aniston was previously married to actor Brad Pitt . They married in 2000 and divorced in 2005. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016.Jennifer Aniston became a global star after featuring as Rachel Green the hit TV comedy. Later, she starred in films such asand Just Go with It. Apart from, Justin Theroux is known for shows like