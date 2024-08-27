Advertisement

Jenna Ortega Reveals The "Craziest Rumour" About Her: "A Serious Relationship With Johnny Depp"

"It's so insane to me," said Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega Reveals The "Craziest Rumour" About Her: "A Serious Relationship With Johnny Depp"
Jenna Ortega shared this image.(courtesy: jennaortega)
New Delhi:

Jenna Ortega, who is busy with the promotions of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in a recent interaction with Buzzfeed Celeb, revealed the "craziest rumour" about her. The Wednesday star said, "The craziest rumour about me is probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It's so insane to me. I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that." Last year, there were rumours that Jenna Ortega, 21, was dating Johnny Depp, 61.

Jenna Ortega dismissed the rumours last year. Jenna had shared a picture of a report on her Instagram stories and she wrote in her caption, "This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone." The rumours started doing the rounds after a Hollywood gossip account had reported last year that the actors were spotted together and that they will be co-starring in the second installment of Beetlejuice, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Jenna Ortega is best-known for playing Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday. She began her career as a child actor. She starred as the younger version of Jane in Jane the Virgin. Her break out role was starring as Harley Diaz in the Disney series Stuck In The Middle. She has also starred in films like The Fallout, Yes Day, X, Scream VI, Studio 666, Miller's Girl, After Words. Her upcoming projects include Finestkind, Beetlejuice 2, Death Of A Unicorn.

Johnny Depp returned to films with Jeanne Du Barry(his first film after the trial), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in May.

