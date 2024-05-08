A Wednesday 2 Update: Jenna Ortega And Cast Begin Filming. See Pics From Sets

The first season of Wednesday was a big hit when it premiered in November 2022

The spooky series Wednesday is returning with its second season. The makers of the series recently announced that the new season is now in production in Ireland. Jenna Ortega will be back as Wednesday Addams, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as regulars. On Tuesday, Jenna Ortega dropped photos from the sets and shared that the filming has begun. The actress can be dressed as Wednesday Addams. In one of the pictures, the entire cast of Wednesday are seen posing together. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "We've begun season two."

The official X handle of Netflix also shared the group picture and announced the new additions to the cast. The caption read, "Wednesday Season 2 is now in production. Please give a round of double snaps to our cast — now including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper."

Zeta-Jones, Guzmán, Ordonez Pugsley, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa and Georgie Farmer are also returning, along with Fred Armisen and Jamie McShane in guest roles.

However, Percy Hynes White, who was in Season 1 as Xavier Thorpe, won't be returning. Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor are new regulars for Season 2. Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton will join the cast as regulars and guest stars, respectively.

The first season of Wednesday was a big hit when it premiered in November 2022. It bagged 12 Emmy nominations and four awards. Season 2 got delayed because of Hollywood strikes in 2023.

The creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are also executive producers and writers for the show. Tim Burton directs and is an executive producer too. Jenna Ortega is a producer for Season 2. Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson will direct episodes this season.