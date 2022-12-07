Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Slammed For Filming While Ill With Covid

Jenna Ortega in a still from Wednesday. (courtesy: netflix)

Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role in Netflix's smash hit Wednesday, has been trending for quite some time now. The standalone series based on Wednesday from the beloved The Addams Family, has been a fan-favourite for some time. Wednesday's dance routine has also garnered a separate fan base. However, the actress received major flak recently after she stated in an interview with NME that she shot for the popular sequence while she had Covid-19. During the interview with NME, Jenna said, "I'd gotten the song (The Cramps 1981 single Goo Goo Muck) about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could... It's crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film."

She added, "Yeah, I woke up and - it's weird, I never get sick and when I do it's not very bad - I had the body aches. I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result."

Soon after Jenna's interview surfaced, Twitter users schooled the actress and called her out. "I love Jenna Ortega but why on earth does she sound like she's bragging about working while super sick and waiting on her Covid test...which ended up being positive. why is exposing the entire cast and crew to a severe virus such a flex," read a tweet.

I love Jenna Ortega but why on earth does she sound like she's bragging about working while super sick and waiting on her covid test...which ended up being positive. why is exposing the entire cast and crew to a severe virus such a flex??

"Jenna Ortega having COVID on set and working unmasked around other unmasked performers is not a flex. She should not be praised for "working while sick. The above the line crew could've possibly disabled or killed someone for their irresponsibility," read another tweet.

Jenna Ortega having COVID on set and working unmasked around other unmasked performers is not a flex. She should not be praised for "working while sick."





"Did anyone else read about Jenna Ortega having COVID while performing that dance scene... All those people - if Jenna knew the truth she wouldn't have been on that floor," added another Twitter user.

Did anyone else read about Jenna Ortega having COVID while performing that dance scene... all those people- if Jenna knew the truth she wouldn't have been on that floor.

Every story I've heard about the filming of Wednesday seems like they mistreat Jenna Ortega like making her film the dance scene while Jenna had COVID and body aches and Tim Burton not letting her blink when filming like WHAT someone get HR

Here's Wednesday Addams' dance routine that is going insanely viral:

Other than Jenna Ortega, Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. The first season of the series, directed by Tim Burton, released on Netflix on November 23.